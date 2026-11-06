📅 Weekly Romeoville Farmers Market starts May 18 at Village Hall

📅 New weekly farmers market coming to Romeoville next spring

Starting May 18, Romeoville will host a new weekly Farmers Market at Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road.

When: Every Tuesday , 4–7 p.m. , from May 18 – August 31

Every , , from Where: Romeoville Village Hall , 1050 W. Romeo Road

, What you’ll find: Fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items

Mayor Noak shared that the village is excited to add this market to the 2027 events lineup, highlighting how it supports local businesses and brings neighbors together.

Want to be a vendor? Apply for a space at https://www.chicagostreetmarkets.com/markets/romeoville. The village notes that spots are expected to fill quickly, so it’s best to apply soon.

The market will be organized and run by Chicago Street Markets, which also operates markets in Joliet, Lockport, and New Lenox.

If you love shopping fresh and local, start planning your Tuesday nights at the new Romeoville Farmers Market.