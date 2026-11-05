🚚 Romeoville, IL Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Romeoville is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, from hands-on roles to leadership seats. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products moving and operations running smoothly.

Employer: GEA Group

Location: Romeoville, IL

Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year + potential bonus/equity

Type: Full-time

Global engineering leader looking for a buyer to own supplier negotiations, cost management, and sourcing strategy. Strong fit if you have procurement/supply chain experience, know tools like SAP/Ariba, and want day‑one benefits, 13 paid holidays, solid PTO, and a 7% 401(k) match.

Employer: Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions

Location: Romeoville, IL

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead all inbound operations in a Foreign Trade Zone warehouse, managing teams, safety, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in warehouse/logistics leadership, WMS experience (Blue Yonder a plus), and want strong benefits, training, and career growth with a global company.

Employer: TD SYNNEX

Location: Romeoville, IL

Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Listed as Internship / warehouse role

Hands-on warehouse job unloading packages, rotating between shipping/receiving tasks, and keeping product flowing. Good for someone who can lift 50 lbs, walk most of the shift, and wants 401(k) match, PTO, health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and overtime opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to move good people into the right spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.