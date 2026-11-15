undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Romeo, MI engineering opening with $40+/hr pay, multiple roles
Romeo’s automation scene is busy right now, with solid contract-to-hire work for folks who like hands-on engineering. If you’re into robots, PLCs, and travel, this one’s worth a look.
Controls / Robot Programmer (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Romeo & Shelby Township, MI (about 50% travel to customer sites)
- Type: Contract-to-Hire (W2)
- Salary: $43–$50/hour W2
Work on custom automation and robotics projects from concept through startup, not the same old plant maintenance. You’ll program and troubleshoot PLC, HMI, and FANUC robots, support system integration and commissioning, and help customers launch new equipment.
Nice if you have:
- Industrial automation or robotics programming experience
- FANUC robot experience (strong plus)
- PLC work (Allen-Bradley preferred) and HMI troubleshooting
Benefits include: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, referral program, relocation help.
To apply, use the LinkedIn link above or email your resume (Word format) to Taryn.Ashcraft@CyberCoders.com and keep the JobID in the subject line as listed in the posting.
If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send your resume while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.