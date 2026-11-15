Romeo’s automation scene is busy right now, with solid contract-to-hire work for folks who like hands-on engineering. If you’re into robots, PLCs, and travel, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Romeo & Shelby Township, MI (about 50% travel to customer sites)

(about to customer sites) Type: Contract-to-Hire (W2)

(W2) Salary: $43–$50/hour W2

Work on custom automation and robotics projects from concept through startup, not the same old plant maintenance. You’ll program and troubleshoot PLC, HMI, and FANUC robots, support system integration and commissioning, and help customers launch new equipment.

Nice if you have:

Industrial automation or robotics programming experience

FANUC robot experience (strong plus)

experience (strong plus) PLC work (Allen-Bradley preferred) and HMI troubleshooting

Benefits include: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, referral program, relocation help.

To apply, use the LinkedIn link above or email your resume (Word format) to Taryn.Ashcraft@CyberCoders.com and keep the JobID in the subject line as listed in the posting.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send your resume while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.