Healthcare hiring around Romeo, MI is steady right now, especially for nurses and therapists. If you’re licensed and want steady hours plus benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Pomeroy Living Location: Romeo, MI

Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $25–$34/hour

Lead care in an assisted living setting, supervising staff and managing daily nursing services. This role comes with PTO from day one, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), daily access to earned pay, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Ovation Rehabilitation Services, LLC

Ovation Rehabilitation Services, LLC Location: Romeo, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (full-time with benefits)

Weekday schedule with a flexible full-time setup for licensed PTs. Offers front-loaded PTO, healthcare packages, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance, CEU discounts, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.