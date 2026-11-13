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💻 Romeo, MI IT Openings: Multiple Controls/Robot Roles
Romeo’s tech and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like robots, PLCs, and hands-on automation work.
Below is a standout IT/automation role that’s hiring now in Romeo & Shelby Township, MI.
Controls / Robot Programmer (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Romeo & Shelby Township, MI (about 50% travel to customer sites)
- Salary: $43–$50/hour W2
- Type: Contract-to-Hire (with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, relocation help)
You’ll program and troubleshoot PLC, HMI, and FANUC robot systems for custom automation projects, not just maintain the same line every day. Great fit if you enjoy building and commissioning new robotic cells, conveyors, and material handling systems, and don’t mind travel to different manufacturing customers.
If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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