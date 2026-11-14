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🏗️ Rome, NY Engineering Roles with Multiple $75K–$100K Openings
Rome’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing. If you’re a mechanical or electrical engineer, there are solid full-time roles open with clear growth paths.
Mechanical Engineer 2
- Employer: Bartell Machinery Systems (part of The Heico Companies)
- Location: Rome, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $100,000
Mid-level role designing large industrial machinery used worldwide. You’ll own new and updated designs, work with sales and customers, and help with commissioning and debug. Good fit if you have 3+ years in machine design, know AutoCAD/SolidWorks, and want room to grow inside a big engineering group.
Mechanical Engineer 1
- Employer: Bartell Machinery Systems
- Location: Rome, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000
Great entry-level/early-career spot if you’re starting out in machine design. You’ll support new product designs, update existing machines, and assist with commissioning while learning from senior engineers. Ideal if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree (or strong technical background) and AutoCAD/SolidWorks experience.
Electrical Engineer 2
- Employer: Bartell Machinery Systems
- Location: Rome, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000
Senior-level electrical design role focused on machine control systems. You’ll design control schematics and panels, work with Allen-Bradley and Siemens hardware, and lead reviews while mentoring junior engineers. Best for someone with 4+ years electrical engineering experience (or 10+ as a designer/tech) and strong PLC/HMI/VFD/servo skills.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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