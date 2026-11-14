Rome City Schools celebrates the Class of 2031 REACH scholars during a ceremony this week. By Courtesy of Rome City Schools

Five Rome Middle School students recently signed commitments to earn $10,000 college scholarships through the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen Georgia Scholarship Program during a ceremony at Rome High School’s College and Career Academy.

Kai Green, Kendrah Green, Yaretzi Hernandez, Nozomi Perry and Zy’ion Wright were recognized as Rome City Schools’ Class of 2031 REACH Scholars. On Tuesday, students joined their families, school administrators and community partners to celebrate their selection for the scholarship program.

REACH is Georgia’s first need-based mentorship and college scholarship program. It provides students with academic support, mentoring and the opportunity to earn a $10,000 scholarship to help pay for college.

“This is an exciting day for these five students and their families because it represents an investment in their futures,” said Jennifer Perkins, Rome City Schools director of assessment. “These students have demonstrated tremendous potential, and through REACH, they will have people encouraging them, challenging them and helping them stay on track throughout their high school years. We want each of them to know that we believe in what they can accomplish.”

As part of the program, students and their parents signed commitments agreeing to meet regularly with an academic coach and community mentor, maintain their grades, attend school consistently and avoid disciplinary issues. Students who successfully complete the program requirements receive a scholarship toward the cost of attendance at an eligible Georgia college or university.

Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland said the program reflects the district’s commitment to preparing students for success beyond graduation.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to dream about their future and know there are people willing to help them achieve those dreams,” Holland said. “REACH is about much more than a scholarship. It is about building relationships, providing guidance and giving students the support they need to succeed. We are proud of these five young people, and we look forward to watching them grow and accomplish great things in the years ahead.”

Rome City Schools joined the REACH Georgia program in 2019, and its first REACH Scholars graduated in May 2024. Since then, the district has continued to identify and support students through the program, helping them prepare for college and future careers.

The program also depends on partnerships with local businesses and organizations. Atrium Health Floyd, Communities in Schools and Oglethorpe Power were recognized as community partners during the ceremony.

“We are grateful to our community partners and volunteer mentors who help make this program possible,” Perkins said. “Their willingness to invest their time and resources in our students makes a lasting difference. REACH is a wonderful example of what can happen when our schools and community work together to help students succeed.”

For the five newest REACH Scholars, Tuesday’s ceremony marked the beginning of a commitment that will continue throughout their middle and high school years, with the ultimate goal of helping them graduate prepared to pursue a college education.