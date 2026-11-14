A Cave Spring fire truck is pictured as the city moves to eliminate its $18 fire protection fee following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling. The decision leaves officials searching for ways to replace approximately $123,000 in annual revenue used to support fire services. By File

Just months after raising its fire protection fee, Cave Spring has reversed course, eliminating the charge following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling.

The Cave Spring City Council approved removing the $18 fee Tuesday after consulting with the city’s attorney about an October ruling that found a similar fire protection charge in Chatham County to be an illegal tax.

The decision leaves city officials searching for ways to replace approximately $123,000 in annual revenue.

“We are going to lose that revenue as of now,” City Manager Stephen Walker said. “So we are in talks about how we bring that back.”

The fee was a flat charge added to municipal utility bills to help fund the city’s fire protection and emergency response services.

In August, the council raised the charge by $1 to $18 from $17 per billing cycle, as part of broader utility rate adjustments intended to address rising operational, equipment and infrastructure costs. Customers outside the city limits were not subject to the fee.

The decision to eliminate the charge follows an Oct. 14 Georgia Supreme Court ruling in Chatham County v. Smith, which determined that Chatham County’s fire protection service fee functioned as an illegal property tax.

The court found that the county’s charges, based on flat parcel fees or the square footage of structures, constituted a tax on real property not based on assessed property value, as required by Georgia law.

Walker said the Georgia Municipal Association advised local governments collecting similar fees to review their practices with legal counsel.

After consulting with its attorney, Cave Spring determined that removing the fee was the appropriate course of action.

The city joins other Georgia municipalities responding to the ruling, including Summerville, which discontinued its fire service fees Oct. 31.

With the fee eliminated, Cave Spring officials must now determine how to offset the lost revenue.

“We are going to look into everything and what is best for the city, its administrators, and also the public,” Walker said.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in during a public forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Cave Spring City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.

The meeting will focus on the financial implications of eliminating the fee and possible solutions to address the resulting budget shortfall.

Walker said community input will play a role in determining how the city moves forward.

“We’re holding that so that the community is involved and everything is transparent, and we will take in their opinions as well,” Walker said.