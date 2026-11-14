The Rome Riverdogs travel baseball club includes, back row: coach Michael Dougherty, coach Shane Arp, coach Justin Bolt and head coach Jared Barwick. Middle row: Kolby Arp, Hudson Hall, Anthony Hulsey, Liam Bolt, Justin Watkins, Rhett Donegan, Tytus Puckett and Braxton Brownlow. Front row: Oakley Everett, Luke Dougherty and Beckett Barwick. By Contributed

The 12U Rome Riverdogs travel baseball club is enjoying a different kind of recipe in a spectacular season.

Entirely homegrown as opposed to being put together from different places, the Riverdogs are combining an unshakable defense, relentless hitting, and a tight-knit bond. This squad from Northwest Georgia has established itself as a powerhouse on the regional travel ball circuit.

Led by a versatile group of young athletes from the Rome area, the team has consistently found ways to win, no matter the opponent. Head coach Jared Barwick attributes this success to a roster that has been set-in-stone for several seasons.

“The best thing about our team is that these boys have grown up playing ball together. We’ve had very little turnover rate to our roster, which is rare in travel ball,” he said.

The roster showcases the foundational pieces of the program. Dynamic shortstops and infielders like Anthony Hulsey and Luke Dougherty have kept the middle defense impenetrable, flanked by Liam Bolt at first base and the steady gloves of Beckett Barwick and Hudson Hall at second. Braxton Brownlow has held down third base with authority, while the outfield has been anchored by the ball-hawking speed of Kolby Arp, Oakley Everett and Tytus Puckett.

Behind the plate, the catching duo of Rhett Donegan and Justin Watkins have managed the pitching staff with maturity beyond their 12 years, shutting down opponents’ run games.

The Riverdogs have put together masterful tournament runs under the Perfect Game Baseball Association, Training Legends, Performance Sports Academy, and USSSA. A definitive milestone in the team’s success came during their dominant run in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at the Cal Ripken Experience Veterans Day Tournament. Four competitive matchups tested the Riverdogs early, but they emerged victorious before capping off the perfect 5-0 weekend by defeating the KSA Bombers 11-7 to claim the championship medals.

Puckett, Bolt, Dougherty, Donegan and Everett were named Player of the Game respectively, while Dougherty was named Overall Tournament MVP.

Whether it is pitching gems, clutch two-out hitting, or layout plays in the outfield, the 12U Rome Riverdogs are a masterclass in how small-town roots can cultivate big-time success. With the local community and a close-knit group of families rallying behind them, this special group of athletes is proving that the future of baseball locally is bright.