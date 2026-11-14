This Schnauzerfest parade on Broad Street last month is the last one in Rome, as organizers announced a move to Helen for 2027. By Mills Fitzner

Tails were drooping across Rome and Floyd County as Schnauzerfest organizers announced they are moving the event to Helen next year and that this year’s event was the last in Rome.

Schnauzerfest Executive Director Hugh Tyner announced the move to city officials this week after a challenging decision-making process.

“On behalf of everyone at Schnauzerfest, and from me personally, thank you for giving our festival a home in Rome for seven wonderful years,” Tyner said. “I’ll always remember what it felt like to see Broad Street fill with schnauzers and their families that first year.”

This year’s event was the seventh Schnauzerfest and another success. It spanned two days and drew 731 schnauzers to Rome, according to Tyner.

Along with the surge in schnauzers, the gathering drew pet owners from throughout the country, including a family from Washington state, a record distance for the event.

Tyner came up with the idea for a schnauzer festival seven years ago when he was looking for a similar event and couldn’t find one. His wife suggested that if he couldn’t find a schnauzer event, maybe he should make one in Rome.

And Schnauzerfest was born.

Tyner did not give an official reason for the move to city officials. However, numerous social media posts from previous attendees praised the decision and said hotel room availability in Rome was always a challenge.

Helen is a popular tourist destination with almost 40 hotels and resorts, so rooms are plentiful.

Helen was a logging town in decline until the late 1960s, when city leaders decided to remake it as a quaint Bavarian village, complete with windmills, cobblestone streets and beer gardens.

The move seems like a natural fit to Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, a former schnauzer owner himself, who wishes Schnauzerfest and its fans nothing but good luck.

“We appreciate everything Hugh and his schnauzers and their families did for Rome. It was always a great weekend when they were here, and they will be missed,” Rich said. “However, it does seem like a great fit because schnauzers are a German breed, and Helen is a miniature German town.”

Tyner echoed Rich’s sentiment, thanking Rome for the great memories but looking forward to what the future may bring.

“In many ways, it’s a natural fit for us,” Tyner said. “Our schnauzer mascot, Wowzer, is even wearing lederhosen.”