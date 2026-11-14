Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is the Southeastern Conference leader in touchdown passes with 20. By Ken Ward

ATHENS — The last time Georgia walked off the field at Sanford Stadium, Auburn’s kicker was being mobbed at midfield and the Bulldogs’ week-old No. 1 ranking was gone.

Four weeks later, Georgia comes home with the top spot back in hand and a chance to make its own building feel like its own again.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) host No. 22 Missouri (6-3, 3-3) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC in their final SEC home game of the season. Georgia is a 15.5-point favorite.

Since the 27-24 loss to Auburn on Oct. 17, a game Georgia gave away with three turnovers and a string of personal fouls, the Bulldogs have looked like a different team. They handled Florida 27-8 in Atlanta, then went to Oxford last Saturday and flattened a ranked Ole Miss team 42-7, ending the Rebels’ 16-game home winning streak. The College Football Playoff committee responded Tuesday by moving Georgia to No. 1.

Kirby Smart spent part of this week talking about the crowd. He has seen what hostile road environments look like this fall, and he wants Missouri to walk into one.

“It needs to be hard to play here,” Smart said.

Stockton and the offense are rolling

Senior quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with 20 touchdown passes, and he needed only nine completions to throw four of them at Ole Miss. He added a 15-yard touchdown run for good measure.

Three of those scoring throws went to Talyn Taylor, who turned four catches into 140 yards, including touchdowns of 58 and 65 yards. Nate Frazier ran for 107 yards on 16 carries, and Georgia piled up 295 rushing yards and 482 total.

The health of the supporting cast is worth watching. Smart said running back Chauncey Bowens is not 100 percent and that the Bulldogs are banged up across the receiver room.

On the defensive side, outside linebacker Amaris Williams was listed as out and defensive tackle Josh Horton as questionable on Wednesday’s SEC availability report.

Missouri brings league’s top rusher, receiver

This is not a Missouri team that will be overwhelmed by the names on the other sideline.

Smart called it one of Eli Drinkwitz’s better teams, and the numbers back him up.

Jamal Roberts leads the SEC with 1,071 rushing yards. Receiver Cayden Lee, a Georgia native, leads the league with 62 catches for 835 yards. Lee was hurt late in last week’s 34-20 loss to Texas, but Drinkwitz said there is no structural damage to his knee and he is expected to play.

The trigger man is Austin Simmons, a left-handed transfer from Ole Miss who has thrown for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Georgia has seen him before. Simmons came off the bench for the Rebels against the Bulldogs in 2024 and completed five of six passes in a winning effort.

Missouri’s defense is led by linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, whose 98 tackles rank among the national leaders. The Tigers will be without defensive end Langden Kitchen, who had knee surgery after the Texas game, and right tackle Josh Atkins.

Where the game gets decided

Start with the ground game. Georgia has allowed more than 120 rushing yards only twice this season, against Alabama and Auburn. Missouri is 0-3 when it has been held under 120.

If the Bulldogs make Roberts ordinary, the Tigers have to win through the air against a pass rush that sacked Ole Miss five times.

Then there is the football itself. Both teams have forced six takeaways over their last two games, and Missouri has not turned it over more than once in any game this year. Georgia’s only loss came on the one afternoon it was careless with the ball.

History and what is ahead

Georgia leads the series 12-1 and has won 10 straight since Missouri’s 41-26 win in Athens in 2013. The teams have not met since the Bulldogs’ 30-21 win in 2023.

The stakes are plain enough. Georgia is chasing a sixth straight trip to the SEC Championship Game (the last one to be played) with a road game at South Carolina and the home finale against Georgia Tech still to come. Missouri, which hosts No. 11 Kentucky next week, needs a signature win to keep its own playoff hopes alive.

Drinkwitz has called Georgia the benchmark for the league. On Saturday the Bulldogs get to show their home crowd why.