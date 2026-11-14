Matthew Brown 2026

Hey, how about that, we finally got that answer.

(Kamario Taylor will stay at Mississippi State for another season as quarterback?)

No, not that one, but isn’t it strange how what used to be January’s news is now coming out in November? Similar announcements were already made for the quarterbacks at Missouri and Oregon State.

(Jacob Misiorowski did get some Most Valuable Player votes after unanimously winning the Cy Young Award?)

No, not that one either, but who else did the whole 2026 Major League Baseball season revolve around after two years of Aaron Judge and Shohei Otani? Now the Milwaukee Brewer fireballer who finished fifth in the voting finally got a mention in this column, and I only had to look back twice to make sure the spelling is right.

Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw were the last pure pitchers to win MVP (Otani may be two-way, but I feel his MVPs were more related to offense since he has never won a Cy Young). Childhood memories include Dennis Eckersley and Roger Clemens winning American League MVP, but Kershaw was the first pitcher to do it in the National League since Bob Gibson in 1968.

(Kirk Cousins did go full circle in less than three years back to the Minnesota Vikings?)

No, strike three, but if Cousins really does go full circle, he’ll be back in Washington by 2027 training camp. This is unless Jayden Daniels rides the momentum of Thursday’s win over the Giants to an NFC East Division title and even to the big one.

Could you imagine if somebody who’s only care in life is Vikings football went into a deep sleep starting in March, 2024, and didn’t wake up until today? Everything would be as it was, except for Cousins’ backups. “You mean we had that Michigan quarterback for a while, and then opted for that No. 1 bust from Arizona?”

The Atlanta Falcons, in case you missed it, still owe Cousins more than $8 million.

The answer I am referring to is the expansion to 24 teams in the College Football Playoffs. It will begin next season and is worth $1.7 billion to ESPN for the next five years.

Again, I implore you, don’t get too worked up about teams with three or four losses becoming playoff teams. And don’t call it an NFL model, because it’s still a committee that’s choosing who gets ranked where. Would a committee put any three-win NFC South team in a 14-team playoff? Somebody in that fearsome foursome will get in by rule only.

I’ll lay out what we should expect to see next season one more time, but in a different way. Think about the 24 teams in three groups of eight. The first eight will be the serious favorites to go the distance, and the significant difference from past years is that they get one playoff home game.

The next group of eight also get a home game, and if they can hold serve, they will put themselves in an underdog position for the next round. The third and final group of eight might include somebody who pulls off a major upset as a road team, but we will pick them to settle for their participation trophies, for these guys are the big reason for this expansion.

The reason, of course, that doesn’t include a whole lot of these: $$$$$$$. We want to give you something to aspire toward while a whole lot of $$$$$$ is generated.

I can agree with some coaches who feel like, just in terms of football, conferences should be taken out of the equation since the big ones won’t have a championship game. There will be “champions” who get automatic bids, but can you foresee at least one league not having a tie at the top record-wise that isn’t broken by head-to-head?

Perhaps there should be a big day of scheduling, all of the bowl subdivision teams, including Notre Dame, meeting in a big job fair-like setting, sending people around to set up a season full of games. Negotiate with anyone you wish. Do it year after year.

This won’t happen, though. Conferences will still be part of the process because, you guessed it, $$$$$$. As in the television deals each league has. The SEC has one with ESPN and ABC that runs through 2034 and is worth about $3 billion. The Big Ten’s involves three networks and $7 billion with four more years to go.

The ACC still has that famous media rights agreement with ESPN through 2036 that has kept teams penned in, still desperate to get out, and there’s a “sublicense” deal with the CW for five more years.

Those who always said conference championship games are no longer a priority should be dancing. My Georgia Bulldogs for years were desperate to get there, and then started thinking it got in the way of our national title goals. Yes, Georgia has back-to-back SEC titles (three in the last four years) but back-to-back first-game CFP losses. It didn’t, however, hurt Indiana last year to win the Big 10 title game.

The next question to be answered today: Will UGA improve on their 0-1 record as the No. 1 team in the country?