William Wilson on the textbook tackle for Unity football versus New Creation Friday at Coosa High. By Steven Eckhoff

It appears now that the only thing that will shut down the machine that is Unity Christian 9-man football is the actual end of the 2026 season.

Things keep getting worse and worse for the opposition, even in the GAPPS AA semifinals. Like a first-round knockout in boxing, the Lions of coach David Humphrey had New Creation reeling from the get-go with five touchdowns in the first quarter. Thusly, the game clock began running continuously in the second quarter, and it was an early ending to a 53-7 win on a frigid Friday the 13th at Coosa High School.

In addition to the five touchdowns, Unity Christian had two takeaways on defense and benefitted from two personal foul penalties on the visitors.

What happens next is the GAPPS AA championship game for 9-man where the Lions will look for a repeat and a winning streak that would stretch to 23 games in a row. That will take place this coming Friday against Lafayette Christian, a 37-22 winner over Lanier Christian. It is a rematch of the 2025 finals.

Unity, after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, tried to catch New Creation off guard with an onside kickoff. New Creation recovered the football on its 46-yard-line, but was not so fortunate when there was a fumble forced by Lincoln Ferrin on the first snap recovered by Unity on the 42.

New Creation had an opportunity to get its defense off the field when it was 3rd-and-15 for the Lions, but Tyler Ford took an end around run to the right and found lots of space for 42 yards. Quarterback Miles Schwartz then shot ahead for the touchdown at 10:06.

Isaiah Giddens made the PAT kick, and Schwartz would be responsible for five touchdowns total in the first half.

William Wilson did some textbook tackling for Unity showing fire after every stop. He caught up with a motion man on a toss sweep to set up 4th-and-2 and a punt to the Lion 38.

Landon Stevens created a hole for Ford to cross midfield for 14 yards, then tight end Beau Matson went up the middle on a post route and caught Schwart's throw for a 48-yard touchdown. It was 14-0 at 6:57.

Wilson sent New Creation going the wrong way on the next drive, and a 20-yard punt stayed on the visitors side of the 50. Two plays later it was Ferrin running the same tight end route and catching a 42-yard touchdown pass from Schwartz at 3:22.

The second Lion takeaway was a Braylen Morris interception, and after the play 15 yards were tacked on for a spot on the 20.

Ford broke two tackles on an inside handoff to get to the 2, and Schwartz crossed the line from there at 2:26 for 28-0 Unity.

As Wilson's tackling both inside and outside the box put New Creation at 4th-and-6, fans saw how Unity can produce even from a miscue. Brady King initially dropped the punt return, but picked it up and scrambled past everyone in dark uniforms for the fifth first-quarter touchdown as the clock expired.

New Creation was still held without a first down as the second quarter back, and then Cooper Mathis sped for 37 yards on two carries. Schwartz scored his third touchdown, an 18-yarder.

The visitors had some highlights in the quarter, first blocking the PAT kick and getting a Brady Crow interception in the end zone. But Hayes Hitchcock, Unity lineman, had the third takeaway of the half by the home team recovering a fumble.