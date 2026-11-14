Tim Herrington

Rome and Floyd County residents should bundle up and watch for icy roads, as the area could see its first winter freeze this weekend.

“Temperatures in Rome will drop into the low 30s early Saturday morning before warming as the sun comes up,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Provence said. “And early Sunday morning will be the coldest part of the weekend, with temperatures dropping into the high 20s.”

Monday morning will also be in the low 30s, he said, but forecasters are not expecting snow or rain to make the morning commute problematic.

However, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington, the most dangerous part of freezing temperatures occurs inside the house, not on the roads.

“Make sure you clean and check any portable heating devices you might use as the temperatures come down,” Herrington said. “If it makes heat, it can make fire, so get your gas or electric heater cleaned and away from anything it can catch on fire.”

Rome-Floyd Fire Department officials agree that freezing conditions cause a lot of fires, typically from small heating devices.

“Make sure your space heater is at least 3 feet from everything, and make sure you plug it directly into the wall,” Division Chief Jamie Stone said. “Do not use extension cords or power strips. And make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working and put in fresh batteries.”

It’s also important to bring in plants and make sure any pets or livestock are protected from the cold.

“Make sure any exposed water pipes, like hose bibs, are protected from the cold,” Herrington said. “Or you could see your pipes rupture, which can be a huge mess.”