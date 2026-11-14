Jackson Craig

Two Darlington School seniors have been recognized for their academic achievements after being named Commended Students in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Jackson Craig and Jackie Yao are among approximately 34,000 students nationwide receiving the recognition based on their performance on the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“We’re incredibly proud of Jackson and Jackie for receiving their Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program,” Chad Woods, director of the Upper School, said in a release. “Their hard work and dedication sets a strong example for our school community.”

Craig has completed eight Honors and eight Advanced Placement courses and is currently enrolled in five additional AP classes.

He is a member of Darlington’s robotics team, president of Tiger Tutors and has served as a counselor for the school’s Nature Nuts and Maker Challenge camps.

Outside the classroom, Craig has volunteered with 7 Hills Fellowship, served as a YMCA Camp Ocoee ambassador and taught children basic robotics coding and design at Lovejoy Baptist Church. He is the son of Natalie and Steven Craig of Rome.

Yao has completed three Honors and six AP courses and is currently taking five AP classes.

At Darlington, she has participated in the Green Team, Darlington Players’ stage crew and junior varsity volleyball.

She has also worked with the Sea Education Association on Cape Cod and conducted research at the Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Yao is the daughter of Jie Shen and Yi Yao of Shanghai, China.

Commended Students rank among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2027 National Merit competition. Although they will not advance in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, they are recognized for their academic promise.

Both students will receive letters of commendation from Darlington and the National Merit Scholarship Program.