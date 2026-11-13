Rome First United Methodist Church will hold this year’s Roper Romp on Saturday. During the Romp, attendees can dress like Helen — or Stanley — Roper from the classic “Three’s Company” television show. By Courtesy of Rome First United Methodist Church

The American sitcom “Three’s Company” graced TVs for eight seasons during the late 1970s and early 1980s, and fans may recognize several Helen Roper lookalikes this weekend as locals dress up as the character during Rome First United Methodist Church’s Roper Romp event.

Roper Romps are events happening nationwide, where a group gathers for a good time dressed up as Helen Roper. Rome First UMC Senior Pastor Rev. Valerie Loner describes the character as a fun, quirky and eccentric red-headed woman often seen sporting chunky jewelry and loud caftans.

Rome First UMC is holding its Roper Romp for the second year in a row, serving as a fundraising opportunity for the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters.

The Davies Shelter is a nonprofit that provides housing to men and women in need in Floyd County. The organization has two shelters: a men’s shelter that houses 16 men and a women’s shelter that houses eight single women and four women with children, with room for at most 14 children at a time.

Along with providing shelter, the nonprofit provides residents with many amenities that many take for granted: hot meals, shower and laundry facilities, hygiene supplies, bedding, towels, internet access, computers, libraries and things for recreation.

The money raised by Rome First UMC will go toward funding these services.

The Roper Romp will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and at Schroeder’s New Deli before attendees walk down to River Remedy Brewing Co. from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No tickets or registration are required. Participants will purchase their own food and drink at the restaurants. During the event, a QR code will be available to donate to the Davies Shelter.

“Instead of charging an admission fee, we would rather people just give what they feel like they can give and (what) they’re moved to give to the Davies Shelter,” Loner said.

“We just want to help our neighbors,” she added. “Winter is coming and it promises to be, I think, a pretty cold winter this year. And we want to help people find a safe, warm place to sleep, and the shelter needs our support to do that. … There are more people than ever that are struggling right now. People sometimes have very negative ideas of what it means to be homeless or unhoused. Even the working poor are struggling more than ever. This is not just about helping people who don’t have a job or who may have a mental health crisis or who don’t have a home for a lot of reasons. There are people who are doing the very best that they can, but they are still struggling.”

Even if you can’t attend, those who are able are welcome to donate to the shelter online. The QR code is available on Rome First UMC’s Facebook page.

It is a relaxed event. The only difference to a regular night out is that participants will be in costume and have the chance to make a donation for the shelter, she said. In addition to Helen Roper, some also enjoy dressing as the character’s husband, Stanley Roper.

“We’re inviting all the Helens and Stanleys and others just to come out and have fun,” she said. “We all need a little fun right now, and what better way to have fun than lean into some nostalgia for those of us who are old enough to remember ‘Three’s Company’ and lean into what at least felt like a simpler time.”

The Roper Romp also serves as an opportunity to build relationships based on a fun time and “the desire to do good,” Loner said. Anyone is welcome to come, even if they don’t want to dress up. Participants do not have to be a church member or have even watched the show.

It is an opportunity to help those in need, she said.

“We want people to come and have fun and to support a great cause,” Loner said. “There are just so many people struggling right now. People who truly are doing the very best they can. But times are hard, and we’re called to help our neighbors.”