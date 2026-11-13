Floyd County Jail

The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested a North Carolina man at a gas station on Second Avenue, accusing him of being in possession of 31 grams of methamphetamine, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Barton Lloyd Robinson, 56, is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor tampering with evidence, as police alleged he tried to hide the narcotics inside a glove and hit it in a truck bed.

He remained in jail as of Friday.

Plainville man charged for drugs, possession of a firearm as a felon

A Plainville man was arrested when police say they found him in possession of drugs and a firearm at a residence on Legg Road, reports state.

According to jail reports:

Jonathan Lee Patterson, 36, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He was also wanted on a felony parole violation. He remained in jail without bond as of Friday.

Coosa pair charged with exploitation of a senior, credit card fraud

A Coosa pair was arrested Thursday at a residence on Heathrow Drive after police say they stole $29,099.88 from a senior citizen by making unauthorized charges on his credit card, reports state.

According to jail reports:

Keyvan Jermaine McClinic Sr., 38, and Christina Sheree Buffington, 39, are charged with felony credit card fraud and exploitation of an elderly person. The alleged victim is an 83-year-old man from Silver Creek.

They both remained in jail as of Friday.

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Rome pair

A traffic stop for an alleged bad brake light led to felony charges for a Rome pair Thursday night after police say they were found with methamphetamine on Second Avenue, reports state.

According to jail reports:

Lloyd Everett Towe, 62, and Anthony Luis Lopez, 56, are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

They both remained in jail as of Friday.

Rockmart woman charged with elder exploitation, identity theft

A Rockmart woman was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 17, when police say she used the identity of an 81-year-old Aragon woman to get a car loan, reports state.

According to jail reports:

Tonya Michelle Jarrell, 45, is charged with felony identity fraud and exploitation of the elderly. She remained in jail without bond as of Friday.

Adam Carey, staff writer