Darlington School students Jack Stone and Vihaan Patel present a tutoring website they developed to judges Friday during the school’s annual Technology Competition. By Baylen Parker

From building robots and designing animations to creating projects aimed at saving the planet, students at Darlington School showed that impressive technological innovations don’t always require years of experience.

A total of 62 students in grades three through 12 showcased their creativity and technical skills Friday during Darlington’s annual Technology Competition, presenting projects they developed outside the classroom to a panel of community judges.

Now in its 16th year, the competition gives students an opportunity to explore their interests in technology while developing skills that could benefit them in future careers.

Darlington Academic Technology Coordinator Leah Lynn said what makes the competition particularly impressive is that students take on these projects voluntarily.

“These aren’t things that they’re doing, you know, for a class,” Lynn said. “They’re choosing to do this in their free time outside of school to develop these projects in various categories from robotics to animation, photo production, just anything that touches technology.”

Students competed in categories ranging from 3D modeling and digital game design to robotics, programming, animation and video production.

Lynn said robotics remains particularly popular at Darlington, where students are introduced to the field through clubs at younger ages before advancing to competitions in middle and high school.

However, she said some of the most interesting projects went beyond demonstrating technical abilities and focused on addressing real-world issues.

One group of students created an animation encouraging environmental conservation, explaining why protecting the planet matters and offering resources for how people can help.

“A lot of it’s more than just trying to impress a judge, but just to kind of have with it,” Lynn said.

Community members representing various industries served as judges, evaluating students’ work and providing feedback.

Among them was Shaylan Johnson of the Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association, who returned for her second year as a judge.

Johnson said she was impressed by the effort students put into their presentations, including some who completed extensive projects under tight time constraints.

“They’re all so talented as well as you can tell that they put their heart into this,” Johnson said. “Some of them only had six hours to put together presentations, up to 200 slides.”

She said seeing students develop skills in animation, 3D modeling and robotics provides an encouraging glimpse into the next generation of innovators.

“It’s good to see them building on to something that they’re passionate about,” Johnson said.

Beyond showcasing their creativity, Lynn said one of the competition’s greatest benefits is teaching students how to overcome challenges when their projects don’t go according to plan.

She pointed to a student who approached her during the competition after encountering a technical problem.

“Well, we got to learn to troubleshoot. We got to learn to persevere when things don’t work, and that’s really a cornerstone of this competition is learning through the struggle,” Lynn said.

The event also allows students to interact with professionals who work in technology-related industries, potentially exposing them to future educational and career opportunities.

Lynn said those connections continue at the regional competition, where community leaders also serve as judges and provide students with feedback on their work.

Winners from each category and grade division will advance to the regional competition at Georgia Highlands College in January.

Students who succeed at the regional level can advance to the state competition in March.

Lynn said Darlington has consistently had students reach the state level during her time at the school, something she hopes will continue with this year’s competitors.

For Johnson, the opportunity to encourage young students pursuing their interests in technology is what makes returning as a judge worthwhile.

“A lot of us, we enjoy coming back,” Johnson said. “We enjoy being able to sit in front of these students and to urge them on and push them to their dreams.”