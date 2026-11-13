Coosa Steel Plant Manager Chance Highfield (right) explains to Floyd County College and Career Academy students about the various robotic and industrial systems they have to fabricate steel structures. By Adam Carey

Students from the Floyd County College and Career Academy visited Coosa Steel on Thursday to see what working in a steel manufacturing facility might look like as they consider careers after graduation.

The students were given a tour by plant manager Chance Highfield, a Model High School graduate who has been with the company for 18 years.

Coosa Steel is a full-line steel service center on Darlington Drive. Started in 1972 by the Saville family, it sells bulk steel, the way a lumber yard sells wood products, and manufactures a full line of steel products used by almost every industry.

“Right now, our biggest business is manufacturing and selling steel racks, mostly for the tire business,” Highfield said. “So if you need a mobile and collapsible rack, you’re going to want to talk to Coosa Steel.”

During the tour, Highfield led students through the various buildings on the property, explaining what the machines do and what individual employees were working on.

The company offers robotic plasma cutting, tube laser cutting, steel plate processing up to 6 inches thick, cold-cut steel sawing and precision structural steel punching, among other technologies.

Several of the students studying computer-aided design at the academy expressed interest in seeing how the steel structures they were designing are manufactured and eventually deployed in the field.

Lincoln Terpening and Trace Gramm, robotics and engineering students, were interested in how the various elements of a design were manufactured in one facility.

“It’s nice to be able to see the connections of what we design and how it’s actually manufactured,” Terpening said with Gramm nodding in agreement. “It’s important to understand both sides of the process.”

Highfield backed that up. He pointed out that the company recently hired an engineer to program the devices used to cut steel and to work with potential clients’ engineers, who might not be familiar with how some pieces are manufactured.

“The disconnect between the engineers who build and the designers who design is very real,” Highfield said. “So it’s important to understand all aspects of how something is manufactured when designing it.”