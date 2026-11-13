Rome’s Isa Sanchez holds the football out during a reverse run Wednesday at Barron Stadium. By Matthew Brown

A Rome High flag football regular season that began with 15 straight victories ended with a bit of a stagger, three losses in the final five games that included three straight splits in area competition in the Georgia High School Association’s Division 4.

The ending had Wolves head coach Jared Hughes wondering if the losses would cost Rome a chance to host the first two rounds of the state playoffs as a top-eight seed Nov. 18 when the brackets are released this weekend. He said this after Rome lost the first game of Wednesday’s tripleheader at Barron Stadium to River Ridge 21-13.

In a bit of a shocker, though, Allatoona, with a sub-.500 record, upended River Ridge in the second game Wednesday. That outcome, however, didn’t change River Ridge’s spot at second place in the Area 6 standings behind leader Pope High, 8-0 in the area and 17-1 overall. River Ridge dropped to 6-2, 12-4 overall.

Rome High, back on Oct. 29, hosted a monumental day of flag football at Barron Stadium against area foes Pope and Sequoyah, and it started with the Wolves topping Sequoyah 19-7 for win No. 15 in a row against no losses. Pope, however, not only ended the streak but did it with a shutout final of 7-0.

Five days later, on the road Nov. 3, Rome split two more Area 6 games shutting out Creekview 14-0 but then dropping a 13-7 final against host Kell High. In that game, Kell had 154 passing yards, recorded five sacks and intercepted two Rome passes.

Following Wednesday’s loss to River Ridge, the Wolves took on Allatoona needing a win to tie Sequoyah for third place in the area at 5-3. Otherwise, they would fall into a tie with Kell for fourth place at 4-4.

Melanie Hernandez scored touchdowns in both of her roles as quarterback and linebacker as Rome held off the Pirates’ second-straight upset bid in a 13-6 final.

Not only did Hernandez have a stand-out game, but so did Kamarah Finley on the defensive line. She sacked Allatoona’s quarterback on its first offensive possession to put the Pirates at fourth down.

Allatoona’s second possession came to an end thanks to Hernandez as she intercepted a pass and took it all the way to the end zone for a touchdown with under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Rome did not get the point-after, but took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter thanks to a second interception made by Isabella Gepfer.

Hughes was especially excited of how Hernandez handled her third team duty, that of punter, as she put a kick on the Allatoona 7-yard-line. The Pirates would move the football thanks to a Rome penalty, but then Finley knocked down a pass on the 36-yard-line for another fourth down.

Allatoona had one more drive in the first half, and it was third down on the 24 when Madi Heard caught a pass from Layla Hardeman tying the game 6-6 with 23 seconds on the clock. Hernandez defended the 1-point pass attempt, so the tied score held through halftime.

Rome had the first drive of the second half and got help from a Pirate penalty. Hughes stuck to the running game with so much speed on his side, and Bella Echanique sprinted for a first down to the Pirate 26, Ra’Nhiya Sams took direct snaps and earned first-and-goal on the 20.

It was Hernandez’ zig-zag running that had Pirates desperately reaching but unable to stop the go-ahead touchdown. Sams then went around end to add a point to Rome’s lead at 13-7.

Allatoona’s ensuing drive extended all the way to the Rome 10, but then Sams sacked Hardeman on the 13. On fourth down, Braxton Akins helped break up the pass to turn the football over on downs.

Hernandez did one more punt at the fourth quarter’s two-minute warning, but the Pirates’ push for a tie ended with an Isa Sanchez pass break-up and a Finley sack for fourth down. Gepfer dropped a potential second interception, but it was still Rome’s football to run out the clock.