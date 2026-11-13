Floyd County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Floyd County on 11/12/2026. The following 5 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 5 locations

CHOPHOUSE ON BROAD STREET — 🟢 94 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 239 BROAD STREET ROME, GA 30161 • (706) 512-8343LA MICHOACANA — 🟢 95 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 917 MARTHA BERRY HWY NE ROME, GA 30165LOU CORA'S BBQ-BASE — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 150 PREACHER SMITH RD SILVER CREEK, GA 30173 • (706) 936-3875LOS MEZQUITES (MOBILE) — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1612 SHORTER AVENUE ROME, GA 30165 • (706) 728-1660LOS MEZQUITES FOOD TRUCK(BASE) — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1612 SHORTER AVENUE ROME, GA 30165 • (706) 728-1660

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/12/2026–11/12/2026.