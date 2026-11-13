Legacy Church will give away food to families in need during its Love Rome Day event. Register online at LegacyRome.com/love-rome-day . By Courtesy of Legacy Church

Legacy Church will hold Love Rome Day for the second year in a row, giving away 100 pounds of food to each family in need as Thanksgiving approaches. Registration is currently open.

“Where we are located in Rome — close to downtown — we are always having people come by our church needing help (and) calling us,” Lead Pastor Chase Holsomback said. “I receive at least 40 to 50 calls a month from people needing assistance, and so last year we started doing Love Rome Day. It was our way of giving back to our city and our community and showing the love of Christ and being the church in this time of need.”

Love Rome Day will be held Nov. 21, and those interested can register on their website, LegacyRome.com/love-rome-day. The registration helps the church from an organizational standpoint and to know how many people to expect on campus that day, he said. They don’t want to have to turn people away.

There is not a set deadline for registration, but it is open while space is available. Once the maximum number of recipients is reached, a waiting list will activate. Even if there is a waiting list, Holsomback encourages people to go ahead and register. If boxes become available or possibly more financial donations come in, people will move from the waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are no requirements or paperwork needed to receive the food; it will be offered on a no-questions-asked basis, Holsomback said.

Love Rome Day will operate like a mobile food pantry, he said. Recipients won’t even have to get out of their car as there will be stations set up to drive through, and volunteers will be ready to serve. For those who would like prayer, the church will also offer a time of prayer at the end for those interested, he said.

Every family will receive an estimated 100 pounds of food, which will include meats, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables and canned goods, Holsomback said. It aims to provide receiving families with enough food for multiple meals.

This year, the church hopes to reach about 125 families, he said.

Love Rome Day encapsulates the mission of Legacy church and serves as an opportunity to help those in need, according to Holsomback. While it’s an event that requires volunteers and assistance, it’s one that the congregation readily contributes to and becomes involved in.

“It’s part of our mission here at Legacy to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ and to reach every demographic, young and old, and show them the kingdom and what that looks like,” Holsomback said. “So that’s part of our purpose. That’s part of what we preach every Sunday is reflecting the kingdom to every generation and every tribe. And here where we are at in Rome, we have a lot of people who need help during these times and assistance. It’s something that we’ve been preaching and teaching ever since we started in 2019, and it’s part of our DNA.”

“It’s always great to see so many people come together and so many of our people serving for this event and even giving of their own finances to help reach even more families in our city,” he added.