First-year Pepperell coach Leah Nelson talks to her players during a timeout in Tuesdays’ scrimmage at Unity Christian. By Steven Eckhoff

When Pepperell High School named Leah Nelson as the new girls basketball coach back in April, the Dragon Nation was bringing a Floyd County native home after more than three decades.

Nelson began her association with the hardwood in Rome, and then her family moved west across the boarder to Cherokee County, Alabama, when she was in the eighth grade. She would play on two high school state championship teams and then set what was then a record for games played at the University of Alabama with 129 (a total still in the Crimson Tide top 10 at No. 7).

Nelson went on to an extensive career in coaching and education, one she decided to add a new chapter to in the Lindale community after retiring from the Alabama public school system.

“I actually decided to cross the state line,” said Nelson prior to seeing the Lady Dragons in game action at a scrimmage Tuesday at Unity Christian. “I’m actually from Rome. My parents wanted to retire in Centre (Alabama) on the golf course, so we moved. I went to high school in Cherokee County. Otherwise, I would have gone to Coosa. My brothers graduated from Coosa.

“I’m a native. My parents are from here. It’s where I grew up until the eighth grade. I have a lot of cousins and things like that who live here. It’s neat to move back in this area after being in Alabama for so many years.”

Nelson began playing basketball in the Rome recreational leagues.

“I have a lot of good memories from playing,” she said. “Back then ... we had a Coosa team, and a West Rome team and an East Rome team. I understand the competitiveness between all the schools in Rome, between Model and Armuchee because I grew up playing against those teams, even in middle school. I played my middle school years in Rome. My foundation of basketball is from this area.”

Some of those Nelson cousins are retired and connected to Pepperell High, and they are the ones who encouraged her to apply for the opening in girls basketball previously held by Emily Claytor.

“I was on the fence about whether or not I was going to retire,” said Nelson. “I credit them for pushing me to make that step.”

She interviewed for the position and found the same kind of feel from where she was in Alabama.

“The people have been very welcoming,” said Nelson. “Couldn’t ask for a better place to be in terms of the people and the families. Things have been going good.”

So now Nelson is tasked with building Pepperell girls basketball into one of the top teams in Floyd County, and two of the schools she mentioned plus what would have been her alma mater are with the Lady Dragons in Region 6-2A. Coosa also has a new girls basketball coach, Armuchee has a strong senior core and Model does not have a senior but the long-standing tradition of winning region titles and making long state playoff runs.

Gone from the Pepperell girls roster is last season’s Region and Rome News-Tribune All-County Player of the Year Kaitlyn House. Nelson has a solid point guard in senior Sarah Harris and a solid post presence in senior Krysten Cordell to go with a newcomer with a hot scoring hand from the Tuesday scrimmage, Jordan Jackson.

Nelson said she knows this won’t be the same team Lindale saw last year.

“It will be a new experience for all of us,” she said. “They are having to learn a whole new set of plays, and I’m having to learn their strengths and weaknesses. We’ve been practicing for three weeks now.

Pepperell won the scrimmage 59-32. Nelson’s objectives were to see the Lady Dragons against another team and figure out what needs improvement before the season began Thursday.

“One of the things important to me is not just to build a great basketball player, but mold and shape who they are in terms of helping them be successful in life,” said Nelson. “There are so many lessons you learn (in basketball) that will help you in life. One of the things it taught me is to work hard and never give up. That’s something I believe sports does for people. I want to see them graduate and continue to be successful.”

As for those seniors, Nelson said Cordell is a great vocal leader and gets people where they need to be on the court. She said point guard is a new role for Harris, but Harris is also a great spiritual leader.

“These younger girls are very fortunate they have these seniors to look up to,” said Nelson. “They have taken it to heart to be a leader. Sanaa (Evans), my other leader, is not as vocal but she is always giving 100%. As far as having leadership on this team, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

And Nelson is looking forward to seeing all of those familiar teams throughout the season. Pepperell has a home opener scheduled for Saturday against Trion High at 1:30 p.m.

“We are just trying to get ready for the rigors of our schedule,” she said. “That’s what I really want to see out of them, to compete. Every game, fight and compete. Do their best, get better every game.”

What will Pepperell’s Lady Dragons do? They will press full court as they showed Unity off the tip Tuesday and went up 11-0. They will rebound as Cordell did on the offensive glass early and found Jackson open for a made jumper. The senior also put back a miss from the weak side.

One of Unity’s standout players Tuesday was Rose Kennett, who called glass for the first Lady Lions’ basket at 3:20.

But Pepperell closed out the first quarter as it began, with second-chance baskets and points off the press to lead 21-2.

The scoring pace slowed down in the second period, but Alekiah Stroud made the first 3-pointer for Pepperell. Lyla Ellison came off the Unity bench for a putback at 4:27, and Kennett sank her team’s first 3. That Lady Dragon trio, Cordell grabbing a rebound, Harris leading a break and Jackson finishing it off, brought the first half to an end at 31-8 Pepperell.

Evans gave the visitors more from the offensive boards in the third quarter as did Cordell. Kennett, on the dribble in transition, found Ellison for two. The game went into the fourth quarter at 45-19 Pepperell, and Jackson and Harris reach registered three-point plays while Kennett scored three of the last four baskets for Unity.

The Lady Lions begin their regular season Monday at home with a 6 p.m. start against Georgia-Cumberland.