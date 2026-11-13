Trout Unlimited logo II By Contributed

Long casts with a fly rod are rarely needed and long casts will probably spook many of the fish you are trying to catch.

If the angler can cast 30 to 40 feet accurately and do so consistently, with the line gently hitting the water, you can catch a lot more fish. Most fish are caught on short casts. Sight casting on lakes and in saltwater can require longer casts. Those casts may need single or double hauls to reach the target fish. “Hauls” can be learned as you progress.

A fly cast has a rhythm similar to a waltz. 1-2-3, 1-2-3. “1” is the back cast where the line is lifted from the water and you move your arm just past vertical and stop. “2” is the pause that allows the line to straighten behind the angler and begins to load the rod. “3” is the forward stroke. It begins when the weight of the line is felt and the rod flexes backward. The hand and the casting arm move forward, accelerating in a smooth level action, further flexing the rod. The rod tip is pointed toward the target area and as the line begins to straighten, the rod tip is lowered toward the water surface.

If all is done correctly and with the appropriate energy, the fly line, leader and fly should settle in a straight line onto the water surface. The distance of the cast determines the speed of the waltz. Long casts take longer for the line to straighten behind the angler than short casts.

Learning the feel and weight of the line can be difficult for beginners. In an overhead cast, the rookie caster will usually try to watch the line as it goes behind him or her and this usually negatively impacts the quality of the cast. The turning of the head or body as the line begins to straighten causes the rod tip to no longer move in a straight line as the line goes behind the angler. The smooth movement is interrupted and the casts suffers.

There is a way for the angler to see the action of the line.

Learn the basic timing of a cast by picturing a large clockface on the ground that is about twice as big as the rod is long. In a grassy area use a hookless fly. Standing at the 6 o’clock position with your rod handle at your waist, point the tip of the rod at the 12 o’clock position. The rod should be level with your waste and your body should be facing 12 o’clock the entire casting process. Feed about 12 feet of line with a short leader from the tip of the rod and flip it far to your left. Your forearm and the rod should be pointing toward 9 o’clock. (Have a friend straighten the line if necessary.) Reel in any slack. Watch the line and move the rod quickly toward the 2 o’clock position and stop. If done properly, the line will land on the grass in a straight line. That is a successful back cast.

Now, with the rod level with the ground, move your arm quickly so that the rod tip heads toward the 10 o’clock position, stops abruptly then slowly goes toward 9. The line should again land straight. Watch the line and repeat the action until the line straightens in each direction consistently. Now for the real cast.

Make the back-cast, but this time, as you watch the line straighten, and just before it starts to drop toward the ground, make your forward cast. As you watch the line, pay attention to the feel and weight of the line. You will sense the weight of the line on the backcast until you stop the rod. You will feel the weight of the line again as it becomes straight. At that instant, you start the forward cast. Repeat the actions while watching the line until you can make a good cast by feel without watching. When you accomplish this, you have just mastered a sidearm cast. You will find that in many situations that the sidearm cast is used more often in small streams than the overhead cast.

At this point, you should be ready for an overhead, using the same movements but with the rod tip moving over your head.

Casts can be made with increasing line lengths and the more line you have out, the longer the pause between the backcast and the forward cast must be. Your rod hand is your dominant hand. The other hand is the line hand, which can be used to help accelerate the line or allow more line out to make longer casts. Go to a Trout Unlimited meeting for additional guidance.