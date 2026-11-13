Softball players compete during a previous Cops for Kids tournament in Rome. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at Alto Park, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Georgia. By File

Youth softball teams will take over Alto Park fields Saturday for the Cops for Kids tournament that raises money to support Special Olympics athletes in Floyd County. It’s hosted by Elite Sports Association in support of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Teams will be competing for championship and finalist rings in age divisions ranging from 6U through 18U. County Commissioner David Thornton, a longtime supporter, said the tournament raised $14,000 last year to help put on the annual Special Olympics for local athletes with intellectual disabilities. Registration costs $100 for 6U and 8U teams, $300 for 10U, 12U and 14U teams, and $325 for 16U and 18U teams. For registration information, contact Robert Blakemore at 423-619-9724 or Charlie Stephens at 423-693-5132.

Ole Tymer BBQ could reopen in weeks

Stomachs are growling on North Broad Street as drivers passing by remember the fresh-made biscuits and bacon at Ole Tymer BBQ and anticipate the reopening of the beloved eatery. That day is getting nearer. According to owner Julie Owens, the renovation after an April fire took longer than expected, but they hope to open within a month. Owens opened OTB on North Broad Street in 1984, and opened their second outpost in Armuchee in 2010. Their Armuchee outpost has remained open for those of us missing their homemade goods.

Learn how to play the sport that’s captivating the nation

The Rome-Floyd County YMCA is offering a free 90-minute introductory pickleball class at the indoor pickleball facilities at Grizzard YMCA Sports Complex, 1232 Turner Chapel Road. Space is limited, so if you’re interested, get registered soon at YMCARome.org/Programs/Pickleball/. The classes are open to wanna-be players age 13 and up and, if you’re quick enough, you can choose either the morning or evening class. There will be a session from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 17, and another from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. We hope those interested in pickleball will take the opportunity to learn the basic rules of the sport. In addition to learning the fundamentals, the class also offers the chance to have fun while moving your body and meet new friends. For questions, email Lange Flowers at lflowers@ymcarome.org.

On your marks, get set ... save!

The Rome Floyd Chamber is bringing back Operation Gift Card for the holiday season, so mark your calendars for Nov. 17, when they’ll go on sale at 11 a.m. “It’s a great way for us to help promote our local businesses and encourage shopping in Rome and Floyd County, and it is so much fun,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. The one-day-only event will take place online at romega.com/operation-gift-card. At 11 a.m., the Chamber will begin selling $25 and $50 gift cards that can be used at participating businesses. And they’ll match the $25 or $50 card until their $5,000 in matching funds is gone. Two important things to keep in mind, though: Gift cards are limited to one per customer, and this event sells out quickly. Bookmark that website now.

And while you’re shopping ...

The Family Resource Center is looking for help to make Christmas a little brighter through their Adopt a Family program. Sponsors can shop for gifts from a local family’s wish list, or make a monetary donation so the family’s Parent Aide can take the parent shopping before Dec. 15. Gift cards are welcome, too. Email info@frcrome.org to sign up or learn more. We’re proud of the work this nonprofit does for our community, and rightly so. The FRC recently earned the top, Triple A, designation for its Exchange Parent Aide Program from its national accrediting body. Great volunteers, great staff and great board members, including John Fortune, who was just honored with the organization’s 2026 Katie Dempsey STAR Volunteer Award for his outstanding dependability and commitment to step up wherever he’s needed.

Here’s an opportunity to both give and receive

Many people are filling their calendars with seasonal activities, and the American Red Cross is hoping some will carve out just an hour of time over the next few weeks to give blood before the holiday rush ramps up. In thanks, all who donate through Nov. 22 will get up to $20 in gift cards ─ that’s a $10 Amazon gift card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards. Additionally, successful November donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes (one result per calendar year; do not fast before you donate). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details on all offers and to find a blood drive convenient for you.