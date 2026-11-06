District attorney clears officer who shot donkey

This picture of HeeHaw the donkey is from the Elsberry Riding & Farm Facebook page. By Contributed

A Cedartown police officer will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of a donkey in a Polk County field while he helped search for a missing juvenile, according to a report by the district attorney’s office.

Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jaeson Smith released a 12-page report this week, the “Grady Report,” outlining the evidence based on the findings of investigator Justin Cruce of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

In the report, Smith highlights the overall perception of danger by the officers who encountered the animal known as HeeHaw as one of several factors leading to his decision not to charge Cedartown officer Trenton Garner with aggravated cruelty to animals.

“After reviewing the Georgia Department of Agriculture report, it’s clear that charges against the officer are not warranted,” Smith said.

The report also documents accounts of the animal, described as a miniature donkey, being “aggressive” prior to the incident and notes a history of it jumping on people and biting them.

HeeHaw’s owner, Hannah Israel, filed a federal lawsuit against Garner, asking for compensatory and punitive damages, citing unlawful entry and search, unreasonable seizure and destruction of property, and deprivation of property absent due process — all under the Fourth Amendment.

Explanation of decision

HeeHaw was a resident of Elsberry Riding & Farm on Grady Road in Cedartown, where he was raised by farm owner Israel and her family as a household pet.

Joining Garner in the field during the early morning hours of Aug. 30 were off-duty Polk County officer Caleb Thomasson and Haralson County K-9 Deputy Seth Entrekin, who tracked the juvenile through the farm’s pasture.

Body camera footage depicts Garner walking behind the two other officers standing near the top of a small hill as they follow the trail of a 12-year-old girl who had gone missing a few hours earlier.

HeeHaw appears over the ridge and begins to walk quickly toward the officers, who proceed to back up. Garner then draws his weapon and appears to fire a single shot at HeeHaw, who quickly walks away, turns once and drops onto the grass.

The report states that in the video Garner radioed in saying he had to shoot a donkey and advised dispatch that the donkey “was trying to attack us.” Later, Entrekin appears to turn around and say, “I thought that donkey was going to kill us.”

“Based on Thomasson’s and Entrekin’s immediate sense of serious bodily harm, Garner’s actions can be considered reasonable to protect others. After a review of Investigator Cruce’s entire investigation and all evidence, Garner’s actions do not sustain criminal liability,” Smith’s report states.

It also states that the officers’ entry into the pasture for the purpose of locating the missing juvenile falls within Georgia’s “open fields” doctrine because of its relatively long distance from a residence.

Israel’s attorney, Chris McCormick, took issue with the determination.

“We are strong supporters of law enforcement, but we equally support accountability,” McCormick said in a statement. “There was simply no justification for HeeHaw to be killed; in a rural community, we expect law enforcement officers to have a better understanding of animals, and there is no universe in which HeeHaw posed any danger whatsoever. Our battle for accountability will continue.”

Prior behavior

According to interviews conducted by Cruce, other individuals had been attacked by the animal or had heard of past instances where the animal had attacked other people.

One neighbor told the investigator they had been attacked by the donkey and that it had attacked a small child at a camp in July 2026, biting the child. “He said the donkey would run up to strangers, screaming and biting them, and described it as an ‘aggressive little thing,’” according to the report.

Another witness who had worked on equipment multiple times at the farm said Israel told them the donkey “will kick you” and it “didn’t like people to be over there when she wasn’t there,” adding that the animal would jump and bite and was aggressive.

The DA’s report states that while the officers involved were unaware of these interactions at the time of the incident, their perception of immediate danger is further supported by them.

When asked to explain the animal’s actions around people, Israel told the investigator “she had never seen the donkey behave aggressively and that it would run toward people because it was happy to see them.”

McCormick strongly disagreed that HeeHaw was violent, claiming that the witnesses had personal grudges against Israel and that Smith himself was conflicted in the case due to several personal relationships.

McCormick claims he sent two strongly worded letters to Smith, which he provided to the media, explaining his concerns about the decision as well as Smith’s personal relationship with a person McCormick believes is slandering Israel on social media.

Public reaction

The response to the incident on social media created an outcry against Garner and the department that stretched far outside Polk County and Northwest Georgia, forcing Cedartown City Commission Chair Sam Branch to issue a call for an end to threats of violence.

Smith, in his report, echoes that by stating he has been aware of threats toward those directly and indirectly involved in the incident. He adds that multiple threats have been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office for investigation and prosecution.

“Citizens have every right to question and criticize their public officials. However, threats and violence have no place in that process. The role of a prosecutor is not to satisfy public opinion or achieve universal approval; such a goal is both unattainable and irrelevant to the proper exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” Smith continues in his report.

“My assessment of this case has been guided solely by the evidence, the law and the principles of justice.”

Garner remains on administrative leave, with city officials not yet having made any decisions on his status with the department pending their analysis of the Department of Agriculture’s investigation.