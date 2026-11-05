Community mourns tragic passing of Fred Collins

Rome and Floyd County is grieving following the news of the sudden death of Fred Collins, a beloved figure who recently ran for Floyd County Commission. By Contributed

Residents of Rome and Floyd County are unified in grief due to the unexpected death of Fred Collins, a beloved member of the community and friend, Wednesday night.

Collins died in a fatal wreck on Alabama Highway at Woods Road NW, Wednesday evening. The wreck is still under investigation by the Floyd County Police Department.

A well-known and loved Floyd Countian, Collins graduated from Pepperell High School, where he played football and later coached the sport. Many knew him as a man who wanted to make an impact on his community, having even once thrown his hat in the ring for the Floyd County Commission.

“He was a sports guy, but we didn’t really talk sports,” Vic Hixon, a Rome City Commissioner and close friend of Collins, said. “We talked politics. We would play chess and smoke a cigar at Elevation Cigar House. He was really excited about getting his community organized and informed about what was happening.”

Hixon knew Collins for most of his life, and when speaking of him, Hixon most remembered him for his passion for the community and life.

“It’s such a tragedy because he had so much more living to do. His construction business was getting up and running, his kids were doing well and he was so excited about getting active in our community,” Hixon said. “He was really getting into his groove. I’m so shocked.”

Vincent Mendes, who recently ran for the state House against Katie Dempsey, met Collins as he was canvassing in South Rome, informing voters about the upcoming elections and getting out the vote.

“He was such a great guy, and very passionate about what he was doing for his community,” Mendes said. “It’s terrible that something like this happened, such a tragedy.”

Rome City Commissioner Bill Collins was full of praise for Fred Collins, saying that his wife, Faith Collins, worked with Fred Collins’ mother for a while and that he knew Fred Collins to be a good person.

“When he considered running for County Commission, he came to a few City Commission meetings and asked a lot of great questions,” Bill Collins said. “We talked quite a bit about how the city and county ran. He was such a great guy.”

Several people contacted about Fred Collins were still trying to come to grips with his death, many of them choked up with emotion when talking about him or even being unable to speak at all.

“He wanted to make Rome and Floyd County a better place for everyone,” Bill Collins said. “He was a superfine man. It’s such a tragic loss.”