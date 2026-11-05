CRIME REPORTS: Rome woman charged in Dodd Boulevard shooting

Floyd County Jail

A Rome woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she shot at another woman on Dodd Boulevard on Sept. 19, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Katrina Deloris Haynes, 36, was charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly firing “in the direction of the victim.” She remained in jail as of Thursday.

Cedartown man charged with identity fraud

A Cedartown man is facing charges after police said he used an elderly person’s identity to get a credit card on Aug. 29, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Coby Hunter Pearson, 26, was charged with felony identity fraud and exploitation of the elderly as the victim is a senior. He remained in jail without bond as of Thursday.

Police: Armuchee woman tried to use dead person’s identity

An Armuchee woman was arrested Wednesday when police said she tried to get prescription drugs using the identity of a deceased person on Oct. 26, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jessica Lynn Culberson, 36, was charged with felony identity fraud and obtaining dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of fact. She remained in jail without bond as of Thursday.

Adam Carey, staff writer