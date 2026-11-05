Hospitality House Thrift Store seeks volunteers

The Hospitality House Thrift Store, at 610 Shorter Ave. NW, needs the help of volunteers to sort and process donated items for sale. By Mo Burge, File

The Hospitality House Thrift Store needs volunteers to lend helping hands in processing and sorting the donations that support the programs the nonprofit provides to survivors of domestic violence.

Hospitality House for Women Inc. is a nonprofit that supports domestic violence survivors, offering resources from shelter to financial support, legal advocacy, counseling and support groups. Every item purchased at their thrift store helps support these programs, said Executive Director Krystal Raines.

The store features items ranging from seasonal decorations to housewares to clothing, she said. Some of the items they receive are new, with tags still on them.

“We have, by far, been so blessed with donations by the community,” Raines said. “So much so that we need volunteers to come and help us process those donations.”

To donate an item to the thrift store — located at 610 Shorter Ave. NW — stop by during business hours to hand the donation to a volunteer inside. Donations are tax-deductible.

“All year long we are looking for volunteers, because all the work that people can see at the thrift store is from volunteers,” said Angela Harris, Hospitality House for Women’s Latin outreach and access coordinator.

Whether it be individuals or groups, the nonprofit would be happy to have more volunteers at the thrift store. Volunteering could also serve as an activity during school breaks for families or students, such as during the holiday season, Harris said.

If you’re looking for yourself or are hoping to find gifts for family or friends, the store is a great way to stretch a dollar during the holidays, Raines said. Shoppers can also purchase gift cards for the holiday season. Most of their clothing, many of which are name brands, is available for $2. Another example of their pricing is the cost of shoes such as Under Armor or Nike, which go for prices like $5, Raines said.

Purchasing from the store not only helps the community but also the environment. Instead of consuming new stuff, it’s helpful to repurpose and reuse items, Raines said.

The thrift store not only provides affordable items for community customers, but it is also a store that is shopped by the survivors.

“When a survivor comes here, maybe they don’t have clothes. The first place that they are going is the thrift store,” Harris said. “And at the end, when the survivors are leaving the program because they find a new place, a new home, sometimes they are able to have a few items that help them with a new place.”

They also offer a community voucher program to the organization’s partners, so they can give it to someone in need and individuals can receive free items. This year alone, they have honored 265 community vouchers, Raines said.

The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and they receive donations between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during business days.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit their website, HospitalityHouseForWomen.org. Click on the “Thrift Store” tab and then scroll to find the “Volunteer” drop-down and link. It will take interested parties to a Google form to sign up and state their scheduling preferences. Interested volunteers can also contact the store by calling 706-232-4666.