All-SAA soccer includes 12 Berry Vikings

Joey Captain

Six members of the Berry College Viking soccer team have been named to the All-SAA men’s soccer team, including two first-team selections in goalkeeper Cooper Cherry and forward Joey Captain.

This marks the third all-conference selection of Cherry’s career, and the first time he’s appeared on the first team. In over 1,400 minutes between the pipes, the senior posted a 9-5-2 record, a 1.09 goals against average, a .782 save percentage, 61 saves, and four shutouts.

On the offensive side, Captain took the SAA by storm in just his freshman season. The forward from Titusville, Florida, led the Vikings in goals (eight) and points (17) by a wide margin. His eight goals ranked tied for fourth in the conference and his 38 shots ranked fifth.

Jaxon Champ, Aiden Kanclerz, Grady Strickland and Tyler Whitaker joined those two on the roster as honorable mentions. Champ, Kanclerz and Strickland all anchored the defense for the Vikings in the regular season. They each appeared in every game and helped the team surrender just 18 goals on defense.

Lastly, Whitaker started 15 games in the midfield and was sixth on the team in minutes played (1,141).

The Vikings return to action for the first round of the SAA Tournament today (Nov. 5) against Oglethorpe. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Six members of the Berry College Lady Viking soccer team were named to the SAA All-Conference women’s soccer team, headlined by the first team selection of goalkeeper Kate Hill.

The junior goalkeeper led the way for the Vikings with another fantastic season. She finished first in the conference in save percentage (.851), third in saves (80), third in goals against average (1.03), and recorded three shutouts. For her play, she was also named SAA Defensive Athlete of the Week three times during the regular season.

Joining her on the team as honorable mentions are Annie Connors, Aubrey Strickland, Gianna Maimone, Kelsie Crosier and Addison Wickremesekera.

Maimone enjoyed a breakout junior season for the team, starting in 15 games and leading the Vikings in goals (seven), assists (seven), and points (21). Her seven assists led the SAA and her 21 points finished fifth in the conference.

The high point of her season came against Johnson & Wales Sept. 12, when she broke the program record for most assists in a single game with four. That performance also earned her SAA Offensive Athlete of the Week honors.

Connors and Crosier were both senior leaders for this team over the course of the year. Crosier started all 16 games and commanded the midfield, while Connors started in 14 games at outside back.

Both Strickland and Wickremesekera made an immediate impact during their freshmen season. Injuries allowed Strickland to start 12 of the 16 games she played in, but stepped up as a key contributor at outside back. Wickremesekera started 14 games at midfield and shined, including a game-winning goal scored against Rhodes Oct. 9.

These six helped Berry return to the SAA Tournament for the first time since 2024, and they’ll be playing their first round matchup against Rhodes on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bob Pearson Field.

Record-setting swimmer

The Berry college men’s and women’s swimming teams put on a clinic in their home opener against Life University Saturday, sweeping the Running Eagles 136-122 on the men’s side and 154-97 on the women’s side.

Freshman Keegan Stahl was without a doubt the star of the meet for the Vikings. He broke both the program and the Cage Center pool record in the 50 freestyle with a final time of 20.46. That broke the previous school record set by Graydon McCrite over 12 years ago, Feb. 14, 2014.

That wasn’t the only record he broke throughout the day. Stahl also broke the pool record in the 100 freestyle with a 45.80, a record he would later break again as part of the 400 freestyle relay team, leading off with a time of 45.67.

The 400 freestyle team as a whole also shattered the pool record to close out the meet. The team of Stahl, Joseph Myers, Evan Pelletier and Nick Fonzo combined to finish the race in 3:06.18, breaking the previous record (3:09.04) by nearly three seconds.

For the women’s team, six different Vikings finished first in an individual event. However, Campbell Cummins was the only one to finish first twice. She won both the 200 freestyle (1:57.87) and the 500 freestyle (5:25.30) while also competing in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.