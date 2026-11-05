Shorter VB drops regular-season finale in SC

The Shorter University volleyball team fell to Southern Wesleyan in four sets (22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 11-25) Tuesday at Tysinger Gymnasium.

The loss drops the Hawks to 13-17 overall and 10-10 in Conference Carolinas play.

It also sent Shorter to second place in the conference’s southwest division with a 6-2 mark. Emmanuel finished in first place at 7-1 and Southern Wesleyan third at 5-3.

The home Warriors jumped out to a quick start in the opening set, taking an early 10-4 lead. Shorter responded in a major way, rattling off eight consecutive points to take a 12-10 advantage, with Whitlee Harvey recording three kills during the stretch. After evening the score at 18-18, Southern Wesleyan used a four-point run to reclaim a 22-18 lead. Shorter battled back late, but the Warriors held on to take the opening set, 25-22.

Southern Wesleyan carried its momentum into the second set, jumping out to another early advantage. The Hawks made several attempts to cut into the deficit, but the Warriors maintained control throughout the frame, never surrendering the lead en route to a 25-18 victory and a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Facing a two-set deficit, Shorter found its spark in the third, racing out to a 9-1 lead. Southern Wesleyan mounted a late comeback attempt, but Shorter held strong down the stretch to secure a 25-21 set victory and force a fourth frame.

The Warriors regained control in the fourth set, jumping out to another early lead. Shorter struggled to find an offensive rhythm as Southern Wesleyan continued to extend its advantage, eventually closing out the match with a 25-11 victory to secure the 3-1 final.

Despite the setback, four Hawks finished with double-digit kills, led by Emily Drier with 12. Whitlee Harvey, Alexis Williams and Caroline Sivills each added 10 kills apiece. Helena Kelley recorded a double-double with 25 assists and 13 digs, while Caitlyn Sutton anchored the defensive effort with a team-high 23 digs.

The No. 10 Hawks will turn their attention to postseason play as they prepare to face No. 7 Lees-McRae in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Championship on Friday at 6 p.m. The match will be at Lees-McRae (Banner Elk, North Carolina), and the winner plays No. 2 Converse Nov. 10.