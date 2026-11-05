Floyd County Restaurant Report Card – 11/04/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Floyd County on 11/04/2026. The following 1 establishment was inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 1 location

AAN LLC, DBA SUBWAY #44570 — 🟡 87 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-04-2026 • 3132 MAPLE RD LINDALE, GA 30147 • (706) 378-5885

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/04/2026–11/04/2026.