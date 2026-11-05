Floyd County Schools named Georgia Charter System of the Year

Floyd County Schools central office staffers hold the check awarded with recognition as the Georgia Charter System School of the Year on Wednesday in Athens. By Contributed

Floyd County Schools was named Georgia Charter System of the Year on Wednesday in Athens during the annual Georgia Charter System Conference. The honor recognized the district’s focus on innovation and its ability to deliver a community-centered culture.

A charter system is similar to a charter school but on a larger scale, with similar flexibility to reshape its organizational identity, maximize academic efforts, modernize communication channels and unite the district under a shared collaborative front.

“We really see this as a teacher award because it’s driven by them,” FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker said. “It’s about their focus and dedication every day in the classroom, and how they are helping educate our students.”

In addition to receiving the award, FCS leadership presented a featured session, “Success Is Not an Accident,” at the conference, highlighting how aligned strategy and intentional dialogue drive long-term district progress.

“Charter flexibility gives us the structure to innovate, but true progress happens when every school and community partner moves together as one unified front,” Parker said. “We used our charter status as an opportunity to rebrand who we are around a single, shared purpose: fostering community success.”

There are three different types of public school systems in Georgia: Status Quo, Strategic Waiver and Charter System.

Status Quo systems do not require any sort of waiver from state educational mandates, and are typically the more affluent schools. Strategic Waiver schools require flexibility in specific areas, while Charter Systems receive a waiver from all state requirements provided they continue to deliver strong academic results.

FCS became a charter system in 2010 after a lengthy process involving teachers, parents, school administrators and community stakeholders, who together developed a charter system plan that was approved by the State Board of Education.