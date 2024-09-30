Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology Receives Gold Standard Accreditation

Radiation oncologists Dr. J.C. Abdou and Dr. Matthew Mumber Harbin Clinic photo

Earlier this year, Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology was once again granted the prestigious three year term of accreditation in radiation oncology by the American College of Radiology.

This accreditation serves as a testament to the practice’s commitment to delivering high quality patient care, exceptional standards in radiation oncology and maintaining excellence in all aspects of its operations.

ACR accreditation is a rigorous process that evaluates different facets of a medical practice, ensuring dedication to the guidelines set forth by the ACR. To achieve this recognition, Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology underwent a thorough assessment of its radiation oncology staff, equipment and procedures.

Among accreditation requirements, Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology diligently performed all quality control tests as established by ACR, demonstrating its commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and efficacy while also ensuring that each patient receives complete care tailored to their unique needs. The practice also implements continuous quality improvement measures, including peer review, chart rounds and patient satisfaction surveys.

Radiation therapy is the use of various forms of radiation to safely and effectively treat cancer and other diseases. When it comes to utilizing radiation therapies in breast cancer treatment, Harbin Clinic radiation oncologists work alongside a large team of medical professionals to determine the best course of treatment for their patients. They collaborate with other specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians and the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center The Breast Center.

Radiation oncologists Dr. J.C. Abdou and Dr. Matthew Mumber share, “The entire staff of Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology is dedicated to being a loving, caring and quality center meeting the needs of patients, families and staff. This accreditation offers validation of hard work towards those goals.”

The ACR accreditation serves as a symbol of Harbin Clinic Radiation Oncology’s dedication to patient centered care in Northwest Georgia.