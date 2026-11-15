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🐱 Sweet Rome, GA Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Rome has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these babies are in local stores or shelters right now, just waiting to meet you.
Donald Seal
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Location: Petsense, West Rome
Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165
Phone: (706) 232-4820
- Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc
- Adoption Fee: $250 (cash only at Petsense)
- Notes: Described as a real sweetheart and a beauty. Staff suggest calling ahead to make sure he’s still available before you drive over.
👉 Meet Donald Seal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy K
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Location: Petsense, West Rome
Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165
Phone: (706) 232-4820
- Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc
- Adoption Fee: $150 (cash only at Petsense)
- Notes: Another little sweetheart and beauty at Petsense. Please call ahead so you don’t miss her.
👉 Meet Poppy K and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sage K
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Location: Petsense, West Rome
Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165
Phone: (706) 232-4820
- Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc
- Adoption Fee: $150 (cash only at Petsense)
- Notes: Also described as a sweetheart and beauty. A quick phone call can confirm he’s still there before you visit.
👉 Meet Sage K and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marlene Kit
(Listed twice online, but this appears to be the same kitten, so shown once here.)
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Floyd County Animal Control
Phone: (706) 236-4537
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Visiting Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
(Call the shelter to confirm hours and availability.)
👉 Meet Marlene Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Rome, GA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Petsense in West Rome or Floyd County Animal Control to meet these little ones in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.