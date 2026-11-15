Rome has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these babies are in local stores or shelters right now, just waiting to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Location: Petsense, West Rome

Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165

Phone: (706) 232-4820

2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165 (706) 232-4820 Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc

Adoption Fee: $250 (cash only at Petsense)

Notes: Described as a real sweetheart and a beauty. Staff suggest calling ahead to make sure he’s still available before you drive over.

👉 Meet Donald Seal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Location: Petsense, West Rome

Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165

Phone: (706) 232-4820

2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165 (706) 232-4820 Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc

Adoption Fee: $150 (cash only at Petsense)

Notes: Another little sweetheart and beauty at Petsense. Please call ahead so you don’t miss her.

👉 Meet Poppy K and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Location: Petsense, West Rome

Address: 2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165

Phone: (706) 232-4820

2511 Redmond Cir, Rome, GA 30165 (706) 232-4820 Shelter/Rescue: Floyd Felines, Inc

Adoption Fee: $150 (cash only at Petsense)

Notes: Also described as a sweetheart and beauty. A quick phone call can confirm he’s still there before you visit.

👉 Meet Sage K and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Listed twice online, but this appears to be the same kitten, so shown once here.)

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter: Floyd County Animal Control

Phone: (706) 236-4537

(706) 236-4537 Adoption Fee: $35

Visiting Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

(Call the shelter to confirm hours and availability.)

👉 Meet Marlene Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rome, GA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Petsense in West Rome or Floyd County Animal Control to meet these little ones in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.