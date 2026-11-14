🚧 Rome Transit closed for Thanksgiving 2026

The Rome Transit Department will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026 in observance of the Thanksgiving holidays.

There will be no transit service on those two days.

Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, November 30, 2026.

If you rely on Rome Transit to get to work, school, or appointments, please plan your rides around these dates or arrange other transportation. Have a safe and happy holiday!