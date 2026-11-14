Rome has some sweet pups waiting for a second chance and a soft bed. All of these dogs are at Floyd County Animal Control and come with a very affordable adoption fee.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Floyd County Animal Control

Phone: (706) 236-4537

Loopie is a young medium mixed-breed girl looking for a loving home. You can meet her at the shelter during open hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

👉 Meet Loopie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Floyd County Animal Control

Phone: (706) 236-4537

Trigger is an adult medium mixed-breed boy hoping for a family to call his own. Stop by the shelter to see if he’s the right match for you: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

👉 Meet Trigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Floyd County Animal Control

Phone: (706) 236-4537

Magnolio is a young medium mixed-breed boy ready to meet you. Visit him during shelter hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

👉 Meet Magnolio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rome, GA, please consider stopping by Floyd County Animal Control or calling (706) 236-4537 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.