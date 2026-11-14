Rome’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants adding new people to keep up with demand. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Advanced Steel Technology

Advanced Steel Technology Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Inspect and test steel products to make sure they meet design and customer specs. This role uses precision tools (like gauges and microscopes), supports production teams, and is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with math and technical drawings.

Employer: The Hillman Group

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Package hardware and related products based on work orders, inspect for defects, and keep paperwork accurate. This is a fast-paced, physical job (lifting up to 50 lbs) that suits someone who likes moving, staying organized, and working with machines.

Employer: INX International Ink Co.

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work on-site at a customer location mixing ink batches, matching colors, and managing ink inventory. This role is great if you like a mix of lab-style work and production, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want access to a strong benefits package.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.