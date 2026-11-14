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Rome
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Jobs in Rome, GA Hiring Now
13 days ago
Rome’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to tech-focused support roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in healthcare.
Physical Therapist I
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Rome, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role provides full physical therapy assessment and treatment, builds patient-centered care plans, and tracks progress. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, strong clinical work, and leading support staff.
MA Orthopedics Rome
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Rome, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with doctors and advanced practice providers in an ortho setting—rooming patients, taking vitals, giving meds, helping with procedures, and working in the EHR. You’ll need a Medical Assisting diploma and to get MA certification within 6 months of hire.
Neurofeedback Technician
- Employer: Abundant Living Counseling of Rome
- Location: Rome, GA (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week, potential to grow)
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour
Help run neurofeedback sessions in a Christian counseling practice—setting up sensors, using specialized software, and supporting clients in a calm setting. No neurofeedback experience needed; training is provided, but they’re looking for someone tech-comfortable and interested in staying 2–3 years.
Ultrasound Tech I – Operations Department
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Rome, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform and assist with ultrasound exams, support radiologists in some procedures, and keep imaging quality high. Requires graduation from a diagnostic medical sonography program plus ARDMS or ARRT(S) certification (AB or OB/GYN) and BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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