Rome’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to tech-focused support roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in healthcare.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role provides full physical therapy assessment and treatment, builds patient-centered care plans, and tracks progress. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, strong clinical work, and leading support staff.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with doctors and advanced practice providers in an ortho setting—rooming patients, taking vitals, giving meds, helping with procedures, and working in the EHR. You’ll need a Medical Assisting diploma and to get MA certification within 6 months of hire.

Employer: Abundant Living Counseling of Rome

Location: Rome, GA (in-person)

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week, potential to grow)

Part-time (20–30 hours/week, potential to grow) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Help run neurofeedback sessions in a Christian counseling practice—setting up sensors, using specialized software, and supporting clients in a calm setting. No neurofeedback experience needed; training is provided, but they’re looking for someone tech-comfortable and interested in staying 2–3 years.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform and assist with ultrasound exams, support radiologists in some procedures, and keep imaging quality high. Requires graduation from a diagnostic medical sonography program plus ARDMS or ARRT(S) certification (AB or OB/GYN) and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.