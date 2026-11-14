Rome’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid options in industrial and healthcare operations. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: CSL / CSL Plasma

CSL / CSL Plasma Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a plasma donation center, covering operations, quality, finance, HR, and IT when the Center Manager is out. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and at least 1 year of leadership and want a role that mixes people management, compliance, and some light travel.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Rome, GA (Rome Mill, 238 Mays Bridge Road)

Type: Salaried full-time

Salary: $82,500 – $130,500 + potential short-term incentive pay

Lead a crew of 12–18 mechanics in a large pulp and paper mill, focusing on safety, reliability, and maintenance planning. Great for someone with 3–5 years of industrial mechanical maintenance experience who wants to step into a visible leadership role with strong pay and impact on daily mill operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.