Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will hold a Playtime with Santa and Mascot Party at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, December 5, from 12:15–2:15 p.m. as part of the Ridge Ferry Holiday Fest. The first 400 children at the event will each receive a free basketball, football, soccer ball, or volleyball, provided by Coca-Cola. Families can also meet Santa and area mascots, and anyone interested in joining the mascot party can email Lindsey.Jones@floydcountyga.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation