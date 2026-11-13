📅 New park now open in Rome: Garrard Park at GE Trails

The City of Rome is celebrating the recent ribbon cutting and grand opening of Garrard Park at GE Trails.

Neighbors and families came out to explore the new park, enjoy its playground and bicycle features, and spend time together. The city is highlighting the opening in honor of World Kindness Day on November 13.

Garrard Park is meant to be both “a place to play” and “a place to belong.” Visitors are encouraged to show kindness by welcoming new people, taking turns on the playground, cheering on young cyclists, and helping keep the park clean.

The City of Rome thanks everyone who helped make the park possible and all who joined the opening celebration, and invites families to come enjoy Garrard Park at GE Trails and carry that spirit of kindness on every visit.