🛒 Rome, GA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Benefits

Rome’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores and customer service. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, handle the register, and support basic in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and O’Reilly offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Security Finance

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role helping customers in person and by phone with loans and tax prep—no finance background needed, they provide paid on‑the‑job training. Comes with an excellent benefits bundle (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid time off) plus monthly bonus potential when your branch hits its goals.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2995 Cedartown Hwy, Rome, GA 30161

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, flexible schedules (days/evenings/overnights/weekends), 401(k) with company match, health benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Part-time (fewer than 30 hours/week)

Starting Pay: $18.00/hour (up to $20.00/hour by Year 5)

Split role working the register and stocking shelves to keep the store running smoothly. This one stands out for its high hourly pay, clear yearly raises, and a steady, well-organized environment if you like fast but structured work.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.