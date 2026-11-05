🔧 Rome, GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rome’s got steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running right. If you don’t mind staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #658

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2510 Redmond Cir NW, Rome, GA 30165

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Overnight janitorial role keeping the store, parking lot, restrooms, and receiving area clean and safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Seasonal, Part-time (hours vary)

Pay: Starts at $14.10 per hour

Seasonal role focused on cleaning all areas of the store and helping with basic operations like stockroom work and online order fulfillment. No retail experience needed—just good customer service, attention to detail, and flexible availability (days, nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $24 per hour

Hands-on property maintenance job covering repairs, make-readies, grounds and pool care, and on-call emergencies at a residential community. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, basic tools, and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid sick days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.