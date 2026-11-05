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🔧 Rome, GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rome’s got steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running right. If you don’t mind staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance O/N Position – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #658
- Location: 2510 Redmond Cir NW, Rome, GA 30165
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Overnight janitorial role keeping the store, parking lot, restrooms, and receiving area clean and safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).
Seasonal Store Cleaning & Operations Associate – Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Rome, GA
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time (hours vary)
- Pay: Starts at $14.10 per hour
Seasonal role focused on cleaning all areas of the store and helping with basic operations like stockroom work and online order fulfillment. No retail experience needed—just good customer service, attention to detail, and flexible availability (days, nights, weekends, holidays).
Maintenance Technician – Asset Living
- Employer: Asset Living
- Location: Rome, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 – $24 per hour
Hands-on property maintenance job covering repairs, make-readies, grounds and pool care, and on-call emergencies at a residential community. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, basic tools, and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid sick days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.