🏗️ Rome, GA Engineering: Multiple Solid Openings This Month

Rome’s engineering scene is steady right now, with a mix of field, plant, and design roles. If you’ve got CAD skills or a PE license, there’s real opportunity close to home.

Employer: Georgia Power Company

Georgia Power Company Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role working on protection & control systems in substations and transmission lines. You’ll commission, test, and troubleshoot relays and controls, handle outages, and travel some, with pay level based on your engineering/technical background and experience.

Employer: Coosa Steel Corp.

Location: Rome, GA 30161 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year (pay and benefits negotiable based on experience)

Great fit if you like 3D CAD (SolidWorks) and want steady weekday hours. You’ll turn PDFs into CAD models, create detailed 3D drawings, feed files to CNC saws/lasers, and support the chief engineer—plus 401(k) with match, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: AlphaX

Location: Rome, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience)

Ideal for a Mechanical PE with strong hands-on HVAC/MEP design experience. You’ll lead mechanical designs for commercial, healthcare, and municipal projects, act as Engineer of Record, and work in a collaborative, multi-discipline team with health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local experience and interest go a long way in Rome.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.