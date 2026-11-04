👔 Rome, GA Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Rome’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in operations and service. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out.

Employer: Ag-Pro Companies

Ag-Pro Companies Location: Rome, GA (on-site at the dealership)

(on-site at the dealership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Service Department for a major John Deere dealer, leading techs, setting budgets, and driving customer satisfaction. This role is hands-on: you’ll manage staff, schedule work, handle warranty claims, and help grow profitable service sales. Medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match are included for full-time employees.

Note: This job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: OTR Engineered Solutions

Location: Hybrid remote – based in Rome, GA 30161 (global, multi-site role)

(global, multi-site role) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Senior role reporting to the COO, leading Lean and continuous improvement across manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution sites. You’ll build KPI frameworks, drive cost and productivity projects, coach regional leaders, and travel to U.S. and international facilities. Strong benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rome’s management openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.