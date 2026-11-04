🏭 Rollinsford NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings with Benefits

Rollinsford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical packaging. Two solid full-time roles are open with the same local employer, both with benefits and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Janco, Inc.

Janco, Inc. Location: Rollinsford, NH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , hourly

, hourly Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

You’ll inspect raw materials and finished medical devices, handle first-article inspections, and keep detailed quality records. Good fit if you like detail work, using measurement tools, and staying organized in a cleanroom setting. Comes with health, dental, 401(k), PTO, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Janco, Inc.

Janco, Inc. Location: Rollinsford, NH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , hourly

, hourly Pay: $20.00+ per hour, DOE

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift, 7:00am–3:30pm

Run and set up machines that form plastic parts, load materials, check parts, and pack orders to customer specs. Great if you like hands-on work, staying on your feet, and learning different tools and machines. Includes health, dental, 401(k), PTO, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.