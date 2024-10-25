Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rolling Stone

    Rihanna Says Kendrick Lamar Headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Is ‘Meant to Be’

    By Tomás Mier,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi1HL_0wLSfrry00

    Rihanna is ready for Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In an interview shared Thursday by Entertainment Tonight , the musician, who headlined the halftime show in 2023 , said K. Dot “deserved” the honor so much.

    A$AP Rocky's Gun Assault Trial Delayed to January

    “It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey. It’s meant to be!” Rihanna told the outlet. “It’s Kendrick Lamar! Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. He’s gonna crush it. We should never doubt him.”

    “He’s an amazing artist, top-tier. He had an incredible year,” Rihanna added. “He actually brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated. That’s what culture is. He deserves it. I cannot wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

    @entertainmenttonight

    Rihanna is showing her loyalty to friend Kendrick Lamar! RiRi gushes over the rapper’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. #rihanna #kendricklamar

    ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight – Entertainment Tonight

    RiRi — who sang with Lamar on Damn standout “ Loyalty ” in 2017 — made headlines when she performed at the Big Game in 2023 , as she revealed onstage that she was expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky. That performance reached 121 million viewers. Usher played the halftime show this year.

    Kendrick Lamar Says 'Not Like Us' Represents Who He Is: 'This Man Has Morals'

    The NFL announced that Lamar was going to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in early September, three years after he was a guest during Dr. Dre’s performance in Los Angeles.

    “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said in a statement at the time. “They got the right one.” Jay-Z, who leads the charge on the performer selection, called Lamar a “once-in-a-generation artist and performer” whose “impact will be felt for years.”

    Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9, 2025, at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

    Rihanna's 'SOS' Has Hidden Eighties Song Titles in Lyrics

    Related Search

    Kendrick Lamar performanceSuper BowlCelebrity baby newsKendrick LamarLos AngelesAp rocky

    Comments / 38

    Add a Comment
    Sherry Mitchell
    21h ago
    Jay-Z is not going to let that happen, but it would be nice if he invited Wayne& No Limit on stage even for 5 minutes. I actually thought Kendrick was the best performance in the halftime show with Dre& Snoop, Em, Mary&50
    John Vernor
    23h ago
    this lil guy music sucks
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Bigger in Texas’ Video Is a Houston Hip-Hop Hall of Fame
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Watch Phil Lesh Play ‘Sugar Magnolia’ at Final Live Performance
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Cardi B Hospitalized, Cancels ONE MusicFest Show: ‘It Breaks My Heart’
    Rolling Stone3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow3 days ago
    50 Cent Questions How Drake Lost Rap Beef w/ Kendrick Lamar ‘If He Got $300-Something Million On His Last Tour’
    thejasminebrand.com3 days ago
    Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    "Mathis Family Matters" Star Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper Are Married! Get an Exclusive Look at Their Elevated Cabo Wedding's Details
    brides.com2 days ago
    ‘Beauty in Black’ Proves Tyler Perry Must Be Stopped At All Costs
    readysteadycut.com2 days ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent2 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Tupac Shared Why He Thought Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Bad Boy Records Was in ‘Hell’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet5 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Simone Biles continues to defend husband Jonathan Owens after viral ‘catch’ comment: ‘I’m gonna come at you guys’
    Page Six1 day ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher Looks Defeated, Life Spirals Amid ‘Sick’ Hilary Duff Remarks, And ‘Creepy’ Diddy Videos, ‘He’s Done For’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Tim Duncan Living His Best Life With His Long-Time Partner Vanessa Macias After His Split With Amy
    playersbio.com2 days ago
    "He'd always ask me for a beer" - Ex-Laker Robert Sacre says Kobe Bryant regularly drank inside the team bus
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Billie Eilish Reacts Very Reasonably to Rihanna Wanting to Work With Her: ‘What in the Absolute F–k’
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Maren Morris Celebrates Positivity on Single ‘People Still Show Up’
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Mickey Hart Pens Tribute to Phil Lesh: ‘He Was Singular, an Original, Nobody Sounded Like Him’
    Rolling Stone18 hours ago
    Chris Brown Drugged and Raped Me on Diddy’s Yacht: Accuser Speaks Out
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Lil Durk’s Former Artist SlimeLife Shawty Admits He Previously Treated YSL Like An Alleged Gang
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    Charleston White Celebrates Lil Durk’s Arrest: “I’m Being Petty Like A MF”
    allhiphop.com1 day ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy