Tyler, the Creator Keeps One Eye Open on ‘Noid,’ Taps Ayo Edebiri for Music Video

Tyler, the Creator officially kicked off his Chromakopia era with a new song, “Noid,” that comes with a music video featuring a cameo from Ayo Edebiri.

“Noid,” as its title suggests, is all about paranoia, built around a garage rock-style beat that boasts a guitar riff somewhat reminiscent of early Black Sabbath (an apt choice, of course, for a song about being paranoid ). After the song’s uneasy hook — “Para- paranoia/Feel it in my aura/Living between cameras and recorders” — Tyler delivers a blisteringly quick and fidgety verse.

“I think my neighbors want me dead,” he raps. “I got a cannon underneath the bed/Triple checking if I lock the door/I know every creak that’s in the floor/Motherfucker, I’m paranoid.” (The track also includes a sample of a song by the Zambian musician, Paul Ngozi.)

Tyler also directed the music video for “Noid,” which uses sepia tones, surreal visuals, and strange masks to match the song’s unsettling mood. Edebiri makes her cameo at the start of the clip, playing a crazed fan who runs up to Tyler on the street, sticking a phone — or is it a gun? — in his face.

Chromakopia is set to arrive this Friday, Oct. 28. Tyler only announced the album a few days ago, revealing the title and release date last week, alongside a short teaser video and a snippet of new music titled, “St. Chroma.” No other details about the album — such as a full track list, or features — have been shared yet.

Chromakopia marks Tyler, the Creator’s first proper album in three years, following his Grammy-winning 2021 effort, Call Me If You Get Lost . Last year, Tyler dropped an expanded edition of the record, dubbed The Estate Sale , which featured eight additional tracks.

Along with prepping Chromakopia, Tyler is gearing up for Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 . Tyler will headline the 10th iteration of the festival, which will also feature performances from André 3000, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Omar Apollo, Faye Webster, Doechii, Raye, and more.

