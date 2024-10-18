Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rolling Stone

    Tyler-James Kelly Says Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down in New Song ‘Big Dreams’

    By Joseph Hudak,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R3PA_0wC8Hipn00

    Tyler-James Kelly’s acoustic solo set during AmericanaFest in Nashville was a head-turner, thanks to his fleet-fingered playing style and songs from his upcoming debut album Dream River that had listeners at the September Social day party at Dee’s at rapt attention. The Rhode Island native previews his new LP with the release of the song “Big Dreams,” which delivers a message of not being defined by what others predict for you.

    Niall Horan Pays Tribute to Liam Payne: 'I'm Absolutely Devastated'

    “They say don’t build castles in the air/Cuz you’re a nobody from nowhere/Around here it’s a crying shame/For anyone to go against the grain,” Kelly sings over steel guitar, fiddle, and his own textured guitar playing. It’s a reminder that small towns, while nurturing and protective, can also be stultifying.

    “It felt good to record as I’ve always liked the message of it. Taking a leap out of the small town mentality and being yourself. Don’t let the bastards get you down kind of thing,” Kelly says in a statement. “Big Dreams” follows the release of the album’s first single “Traveling Troubadour.” Recorded at Dead Pop Studios, in Providence, Rhode Island, Dream River will be released Nov. 15.

    Sharon Osbourne Criticizes Music Industry After Liam Payne's Death: 'We All Let You Down'

    Inspired by the works of Jim Croce and Kris Kristofferson as a songwriter, Kelly is also a deft chicken-pickin’ guitarist, plucking out twangy notes that land squarely in the sweet spot between honky-tonk country and Americana. He’s set to play a show on the border of his home state, at Saloon No. 6 in Webster, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

    Just In Time for Gifting Season, Marshall's Amp-Inspired Portable Speaker Is Finally Under $100

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dua Lipa and Cher Kick Off 2024 Rock Hall With ‘Believe’ Performance
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Mary J. Blige Gives Emotional Rock Hall Speech: ‘The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Is a Rock Star’
    Rolling Stone20 hours ago
    He Sang Kool & the Gang’s Biggest Hits. Now He’s Ready for a Hall of Fame Celebration
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Shawn Mendes Dedicates ‘Heart of Gold’ to Liam Payne: ‘He Was a Beautiful Soul’
    Rolling Stone1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    ‘SNL’: Michael Keaton Sells Some Organic Halloween ‘Cookies’
    Rolling Stone17 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Celebrates Being ‘Back in the Office’ for Last Eras Tour Shows
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Seventeen Drop a Target-Exclusive CD Ahead of Their Highly Anticipated US Tour
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    Sevdaliza and Karol G Sing About ‘Healthy, Unconditional Love’ on ‘No Me Cansare’
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Garth Brooks Submits Photos of Anonymous Rape Accuser as Evidence After Naming Her
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Read Ozzy Osbourne’s Humble Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Speech
    Rolling Stone19 hours ago
    Hulu’s Latest Deal on Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Might Just Be Their Best One Yet
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Viral Florida Man Known as ‘Lieutenant Dan’ Arrested for Trespassing in Tampa Bay
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    David Harbour Remembers ‘Stranger Things’ Cast ‘Uncontrollably Crying’ During Final Episode Table Read
    Rolling Stone2 days ago
    James Taylor Inducts ‘Hero’ Jimmy Buffett Into Rock Hall: ‘There Won’t Be Another Like Him’
    Rolling Stone19 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    A Tribe Called Quest Honor Phife Dawg During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: ‘Wish You Were Here’
    Rolling Stone21 hours ago
    Kelly Clarkson, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Demi Lovato Honor Foreigner at Hall of Fame Induction
    Rolling Stone23 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy